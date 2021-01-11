Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

