Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $697.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

