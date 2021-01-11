OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $103.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $101.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

