Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.53.

Shares of OR traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.06. 200,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,575. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

