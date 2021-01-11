Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,163,118 shares in the company, valued at C$14,646,665.46.

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

