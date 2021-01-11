Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 55.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.