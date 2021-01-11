PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW):

1/7/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

1/5/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/2/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

12/22/2020 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2020 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/17/2020 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

PACW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

