Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.37 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

