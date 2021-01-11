Pantos (PAN) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $16,511.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,887,634 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

