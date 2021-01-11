Parkside Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.