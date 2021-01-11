Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

VB remained flat at $$203.76 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,426. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $205.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10.

