Parkside Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

IJR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.17. 3,933,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

