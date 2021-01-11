Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.