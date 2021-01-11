PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a neutral rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,038 shares of company stock worth $656,336. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.