PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PDFS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $798.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.68 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 351.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 38.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

