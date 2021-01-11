Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.42.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 97.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,814,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,159,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,255,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,913,000 after purchasing an additional 725,830 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,420,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.