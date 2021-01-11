Penka Petrova Sells 2,708 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.32. 1,308,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,400. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

