Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

