People’s United Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 57.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 395,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 144,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

