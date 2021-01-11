People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Sells $358,000.00 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,657,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.