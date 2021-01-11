PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.337-1.337 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.19.

NYSE PKI opened at $159.76 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

