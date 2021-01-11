PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

