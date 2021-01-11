Pershing Square Capital Manage Acquires 2,516,846 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $129.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

