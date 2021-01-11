Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 992.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. 47,262,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

