Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of PSXP opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 159,137 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

