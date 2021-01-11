Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Up 5%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 971,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 653,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.