Pi Financial Reiterates C$3.35 Price Target for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)

Pi Financial set a C$3.35 price objective on Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:NVO opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.18. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16.

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$126,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,764,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,101,740.64.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.