PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $9.05 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

