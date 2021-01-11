PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $26.61 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

