PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

