Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 347,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,780. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $187.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

