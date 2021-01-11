Piper Sandler Boosts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $27.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

