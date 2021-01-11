Piper Sandler Increases F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $205.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

FFIV stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $200.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after buying an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

