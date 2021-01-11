Piper Sandler Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $100.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.18.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,825 shares of company stock worth $28,604,865. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

