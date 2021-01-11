Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.97

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 4444225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,960,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $5,835,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

