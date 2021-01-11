PIVX 1-Day Volume Hits $12.46 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. PIVX has a market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,130,323 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

