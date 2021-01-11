Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Sells $1,455,985.44 in Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,455,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLUG opened at $53.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

