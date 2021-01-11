POA (POA) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. POA has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $243,604.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,403,362 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.