Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.70 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $40.70 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00384157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.