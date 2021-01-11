PolypuX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $890.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One PolypuX token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $113,086.77 and $890.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00061938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.68 or 0.89419403 BTC.

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex.

PolypuX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

