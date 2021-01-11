Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Popular by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

