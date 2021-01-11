PressOne (PRS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,332.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $33,332.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00324703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.32 or 0.03913595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone. The official website for PressOne is press.one.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.