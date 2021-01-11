Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) stock opened at C$14.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

