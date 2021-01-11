PRIZM Achieves Market Cap of $13.04 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001301 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000795 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038410 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,534,719,879 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

