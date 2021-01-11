Project Pai Market Cap Reaches $9.52 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $207,402.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,722,637,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,496,945,216 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

