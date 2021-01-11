ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.16. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 51,356 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,600. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,154,053 shares in the company, valued at C$3,780,188.23. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200 in the last three months.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

