Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.25.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 40.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

PFPT traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $138.79. 5,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,680. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $139.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.