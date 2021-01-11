Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Financial Survey

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80%

Volatility & Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Agent Information Software and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Proofpoint 0 4 13 1 2.83

Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $135.65, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Proofpoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.47 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.89 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -190.04

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

