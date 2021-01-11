ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.04. 9,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,846. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $811.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

