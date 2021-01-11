ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Receives €12.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.98 ($15.27).

PSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

PSM traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.08 ($16.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €14.34 ($16.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

